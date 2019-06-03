SAFEINSIDE

Safeinside 4500g Portable Case For Securing Small Items With 3-digit Combination Lock, 12.13 Cubic Inches, Green

$26.32

Buy Now Review It

Safe Inside Portable Security Case is the perfect solution for securing smart phones, credit cards, keys, jewelry, watches, identification, and other small items when you are out and about. The hard composite plastic case includes a retractable 7"- vinyl coated steel locking cable and customizable three digit combination lock making it ideal for use at the pool, beach, sporting events, courts, camping, travel, work, and more.