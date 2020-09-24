Safavieh

Safavieh Hudson Shag Collection Moroccan Area Rug

$106.00

The plush and stylish Hudson Shag Collection draws inspiration from traditional Moroccan designs and translates them into modern day sensibilities. This rug features a charming ogee motif that offers curvaceous visual intrigue. With an ivory background and slate blue pattern, this rug’s palette offers versatile decorating options. Expertly power-loomed and constructed of enhanced polypropylene, this rug is virtually non-shedding for convenient upkeep. A textured delight, this rug features a pile height of 2-inches that creates an incredibly plush feeling underfoot. Add just the right amount of flair to your living space to create a decadently cozy atmosphere for all to enjoy. Contemporary shag style works beautifully with any décor. Refined power-loomed construction. Enhanced polypropylene fibers for low shedding. Super soft and plush 2-inch pile height. Latex and jute backing. Perfect for any Room: Living Room, Bedroom, Dining Room, Nursery, Foyer, or Home Office. Crafted in Turkey. A rug pad is recommended.