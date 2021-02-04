Safavieh

[Stain Resistant]: Expertly machine-woven from enhanced soft synthetic durable fibers that are stain resistant and have a virtually non-shedding plush 2-inch thick pile [Kid and Pet-Friendly]: Comfortable and safe surface for everyday indoor high foot traffic and areas more prone to life’s unpredictable messes from kid or pet activity [Trendy Style]: Contemporary shag design beautifully enhances any room of the home, from the living room, dining room, bedroom, nursery, home office, or entryway [Easy Maintenance]: Stress-free cleaning includes regular vacuuming (without a beater bar) and gently blotting out minor stains with a mild detergent or carpet cleaner Trusted Brand: Safavieh has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, using their specialty and expertise in crafting the trendiest and highest quality designs and selection of colors; Begin your rug search with Safavieh and explore over 100,000 products today Safavieh has taken textured rugs to new heights of luxury with the cozy and inviting California Shag Rug Collection. Its 2-inch pile height is comprised of virtually non-shedding polypropylene yarn for easy upkeep. The transitional style makes it appropriate to adorn virtually any room, and is offered in a wide range of colors and sizes to ensure you find the perfect fit for your home furnishing needs. This rug’s milky white color gives any room a fresh and modern update. Features: Style: Casual, Contemporary, Modern, Minimalist Pile height: High—2 inches Primary color: White Material: Polypropylene Construction: Power-loomed Pattern: Shag Backing: Jute Dimensions: 8' x 10' Country of origin: Turkey Perfect for the dining room, living room, bedroom, kid’s room, or home office Please note that colors may differ slightly due to variances in computer monitor screens, and all rug sizes are approximate in measurement. For more detail, refer to the text above.