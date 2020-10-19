Natasha Denona

About Natasha Denona Safari Palette Explore a jungle of colors with the Safari Palette, Natasha Denona’s first all-matte eyeshadow palette. Inspired by a safari adventure, this 15-pan palette brings out the best in Natasha’s signature matte eyeshadow formula with rich hues ranging from earthy terracotta to deep sea blue and olive khaki green. About the Shades Malia: powder pink with a matte finish Fata Morgana: deep sea blue with a matte finish Rhino: green-toned grey with a matte finish Stone: pale cool grey with a matte finish Savanna: olive khaki with a matte finish Aya: pale apricot with a matte finish Thorn: deep rust with a matte finish Desert Date: creamy peach with a matte finish Shea: cinnamon brown with a matte finish Tribe: bright tangerine with a matte finish Lotus: muted pink with a matte finish Amhara: terracotta coral with a matte finish Maasai: muted berry with a matte finish Voodoo: deep merlot with a matte finish Tamarind: camel beige with a matte finish Why It’s Special Experience Natasha Denona’s cult-favorite eyeshadow formula for cream-to-silk coverage, saturated color payoff, and an unbelievably velvety texture. Unlike powdery, difficult-to-blend matte eyeshadows, each shade melts into skin with a creamy feel and zero fallout. The sophisticated spectrum of colors—from rich jewel tones to dusty muted hues—lets you create modern looks that range from barely-there to full-on glamour. How to Use Use your favorite eyeshadow brush to buff and blend the shadows onto the eyelid. Other Details Size: 15 Pans x 2.5 g Paraben-Free Talc-Free Cruelty-Free Limited Edition