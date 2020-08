aden + anais essentials

Safari Babes 4-pack Classic Muslin Swaddles

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath and Beyond

aden + anais essentials Classic Muslin Swaddles are soft against your baby's skin and incredibly versatile. They work as a stroller or nursing cover, burp cloth, tummy-time blanket, and more. This pack of 4 cute safari animal prints is a handy must-have.