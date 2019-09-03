Skip navigation!
Lisa Says Gah
Sadie Top
$148.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lisa Says Gah
Sadie is a sweet top that wants to spend the weekend in the country sipping wine. This top has puff sleeves and an adjustable front tie for an easy fit. Made locally in San Francisco.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
by
Eliza Huber
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Shopping
We Found The Most Bookmark-Worthy Vintage Sellers On eBay
Here on the Shopping team, we’ve been using eBay to source secondhand and vintage clothing since the early years of online shopping. There’s very
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted