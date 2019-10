Eastland

Sadie Oxford

$90.00 $59.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Put a little prep in your step with this round toe leather oxford with vintage brogue detail and low block heel. Sizing: True to size. M=standard width . Round toe. Leather construction. Broguing trim and topstitched detail. Lace-up. Memory foam padded insole. Low block heel. Grip sole. Imported