This calming, luxurious overnight treatment is formulated with Retinol, antioxidant-rich elderberry, and a proprietary Fine Line Complex to visibly soften fine lines and work its magic while you sleep. Sacred Sleep is deeply hydrating and ultra calming thanks to our powerful but gentle bouquet of Luxury Active Florals. Lavender and Violet Flower are known to soothe and minimize redness while Orchid and Evening Primrose deliver long-lasting hydration. In an independent clinical testing panel of 60 women ages 30 to 59: - 100% found age spots and hyperpigmentation visibly reduced - 84% found fine lines had significantly been minimized - 83% did not experience any peeling or redness - 74% found their skin was firmer View third-party lab testing report here INGREDIENTS Water, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Butylene Glycol, Squalane, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Olivate, Hemp Seed Oil, Sorbitan Olivate, Full Flower Hemp Extract, Retinol, Tocopherol, Sambucus Nigra (Elderberry), Fruit Extract, Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Oil, Viola Odorata (Violet)Flower Extract, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Extract, Cymbidium Grandiflorum (Orchid) Flower Extract, Sodium Ascorbate, Artemisia Princeps Leaf Extract, Sodium Mannose Phosphate, Mannose, Tambourissa Trichophylla Leaf Extract, Glycerin, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Seed Oil, Hydroxyethyl, Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimenthyl Taurate Copolymer, Cetyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Caprylic /Capri Triglyceride, Ext. D7C Violet no.2 (CI 60730), Cetearyl Glucoside, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin.