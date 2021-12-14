Alana Fairchild

Sacred Rebels Oracle: Guidance For Living A Unique & Authentic Life

Live your own unique, inspired life and share your light with the world as a sacred offering. This oracle deck is filled with striking imagery and beautiful heartfelt guidance to support you in awakening your sacred, rebellious heart. Celebrate and nurture your individuality. Become fully alive and express your authentic truths. Use these cards to gain trust in your own uniqueness and honor your creative power! Includes a 45-card deck and 184-page guidebook.