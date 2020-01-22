Helen Nelson

Sacred Earth Oracle

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Commune with the timeless wisdom and wonder of Mother Earth for practical and spiritual guidance. The invisible forces, mechanics, and laws at play in our universe provide grounded insight into the greatest of stars and the real-life problems we all encounter. The illuminating vision of Toni Carmine Salerno, the applied philosophy of Leela J. Williams, and the archetypal imagery of Helena Nelson-Reed combine to take you on a remarkable journey of self-discovery to the greatest destination of all—our Sacred Earth