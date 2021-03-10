Sachin + Babi

Sachin & Babi Celestine Tunic Dress

$168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130200890036; Color Code: 049 At once nostalgic and fashion-forward, this vintage-inspired silhouette elevates every outfit with its signature full-to-fitted sleeves. About Sachin & Babi Focusing on elaborate details, including a particular expertise in embroidery, Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia translate the unique aesthetic of their native India, masterfully combining classic with modern in their designs. Exclusively for Anthropologie Cotton 3/4 puffed sleeves Tunic silhouette Pullover styling Dry clean Imported Dimensions Standard falls 36.5" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Petite falls 34.75" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Plus falls 38" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Model Notes Model is 5'10"