Sachajuan

Sachajuan Ocean Mist

$34.00

Description Ocean Mist spray gives you the look and feel your hair gets after a day at the beach; with sun and salt water. Simply spray on to lock in those beachy waves, or achieve an orchestrated 'messy up-do'. Offers a matt finish. Benefits Adds grip, volume and texture. Super versatile - blow dry, diffuse or air dry. Suitable for all hair types. Suggested Use Use on clean hair. Can be used on wet or dry hair. Simply spray on to lock in your desired style.