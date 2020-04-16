Maeve

Sacha Swing Blouse

$78.00 $39.00

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4110084320102; Color Code: 090 Colorful swaths of painterly accents lend this blouse plenty of charm. About Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours. Viscose Adjustable straps Swing silhouette Pullover styling Hand wash Imported