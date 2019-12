PAIGE

Sabinah Coat

C$437.44

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Heavyweight sherpa Collared neck with notched lapels Double-breasted silhouette with button placket Long sleeves with button cuffs Vent at back hem Plaid pattern Mid-length profile Slant front pockets Shell: 100% polyester Lining: 100% rayon Dry clean Imported, China Style #PDENI41042