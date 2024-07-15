Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Ba&sh
Saba Lace-up Sneakers
$200.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ba&sh
Need a few alternatives?
New Balance
237 V1 Sneaker
BUY
$52.99
$79.99
Amazon
Ba&sh
Saba Lace-up Sneakers
BUY
$200.00
Ba&sh
On
Cloudswift 3 Ad Running Shoe
BUY
$119.99
$159.99
Nordstrom
promoted
Coach
C301 Sneaker
BUY
$225.00
Coach
More from Ba&sh
Ba&sh
Fare Cotton-corduroy Straight-leg Pants
BUY
$171.00
$370.00
The Outnet
Ba&sh
Mellou Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$225.00
Bloomingdale's
Ba&sh
Isma Trench Coat
BUY
$197.50
$395.00
Ba&sh
Ba&sh
Isma Trench Coat
BUY
£150.00
£300.00
Ba&sh
More from Sneakers
New Balance
237 V1 Sneaker
BUY
$52.99
$79.99
Amazon
Ba&sh
Saba Lace-up Sneakers
BUY
$200.00
Ba&sh
On
Cloudswift 3 Ad Running Shoe
BUY
$119.99
$159.99
Nordstrom
promoted
Coach
C301 Sneaker
BUY
$225.00
Coach
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted