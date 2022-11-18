Saatva

Saatva Classic Mattress

$1795.00 $1445.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saatva

Your best sleep awaits on our most popular hybrid innerspring Responsive feel of an innerspring+Plush comfort layers Luxurious The plush, cushiony comfort and pressure-point relief of our 3" Euro pillow top comes standard. Three firmness levels to choose from. Durable Say goodbye to sagging with our responsive dual-coil design made of recycled carbon steel that's tempered three times for superb durability. Supportive Get healthy spinal alignment and back support in any sleep position with our patented Lumbar Zone® Technology. Breathable Sleep cooler with our naturally breathable organic cotton cover and dual-coil design that allows more airflow to help disperse body heat.