The Saalt Soft Cup is made with an ultra-soft silicone formula designed to be both gentle and super comfortable for those with bladder sensitivity, cramping or discomfort with firmer cups. Now offered as a duo pack with both sizes for those with a flow or cervix height that varies more throughout your period. It includes both sizes to ensure full coverage from your lightest to your heaviest days. The reusable soft silicone cup is worn internally like a tampon, but collects‚ rather than absorbs‚ your period. It stays in place by creating a seal between the cup and your vaginal wall. Once your cup is filled, you simply empty, rinse, and reinsert the cup for up to another 12 hours of protection. Heel clicks and hallelujahs!