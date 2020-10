Saalt

The Saalt Cup is a reusable soft silicone cup worn internally like a tampon, but collects‚ rather than absorbs‚ your period. It stays in place by creating a seal between the cup and your vaginal wall. Once your cup is filled, you simply empty, rinse, and reinsert the cup for another 12 hours of protection. Heel clicks and hallelujahs! Now FSA/HSA reimbursement eligible!