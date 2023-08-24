CeraVe

Sa Smoothing Cleanser

GENTLE SALICYLIC ACID FACE WASH & BODY WASH FOR DRY SKI BHA cleanser for face & body to gently cleanse, soften & smooth out rough, bumpy skin and dry skin prone to redness Size: 236ml Fragrance: NA KEY FEATURES • Effectively cleanses to remove dirt and oil Salicylic acid helps exfoliate for soft, smooth skin Enriched with antioxidant vitamin D Ceramides: Help restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier Hyaluronic acid: Helps retain the skin's natural moisture Niacinamide: Helps calm skin Non-comedogenic, allergy tested and fragrance-free Developed with dermatologists