Hollosport

S925 Sterling Silver Earring Backs

$8.98 $7.18

Buy Now Review It

Hollosport 12Pcs/6Pairs S925 Sterling Silver Earing Backs,Hypoallergenic Safety Secure Butterfly Locking Ear Ring Nuts Backings Stoppers Clutches Why Choose Genuine Sterling Silver? ✔(Originated by Hollosport.Don’t copy.) ✔Hypoallergenic Properties-Non-allergic,without risk of infection or irritation. ✔Strong Bactericidal Properties-Can fight infections,prevent cold and flu,good for health. ✔Fantastic Durability-Absolutely worth it in the long run. ✔Goes with Everything- It pairs well with any jewelry or outfits amazingly. Why Hollosport? ✔Product as advertised,instead of those so-called sterling silver earring parts. ✔Thousands of satisfied customers,many repeat customers. ✔Reasonable price. Specification: ✔Brand: Hollosport ✔Quantity: 12Pcs/6Pairs ✔Material: Sterling Silver (S925 marked) ✔Overall Size: 5.7x4.6x3mm ✔Hole Diameter: 1mm (18 Gauge) ✔Color: Silver ✔Usage: Replacement earring backings for lost and unsatisfied ones.Safety locking backs for earring studs ✔Maintenance: Don’t contact with harsh household chemicals. Store in a jewelry box or pouch.Clean them regularly. Tips: ✔Small parts,risk of choking hazard,not for children under 6 years old. ✔Based on the properties of 925 silver, if they turn dark quickly when you wear them,a physical examination is recommended. ✔We want our real customers be completely satisfied. Please feel free to contact us for any doubt.Problems could be solved by communication. ✔We look down those malicious attackers.Please respect yourself.