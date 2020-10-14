roborock

S6 Robot Vacuum

$649.99 $419.99

Buy Now Review It

Best Robot Vacuum Award 2019 of Trusted Reviews.Astonishingly efficient: Using adaptive routing with edge optimized cleaning, S6 gives you comprehensive room cleaning fast. Muilti-floor Mapping: Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot. Full Clean Customization: Choose specific rooms for cleaning, and even tailor the exact sequence of rooms cleans to your preferences. Powerful clean and Easy mopping:Intense suction, cleans deep into carpets and cracks in the floor. Get your floors gleaming with a quick mop. Quiet and convenient: With a cleaning volume of just 56db (equivalent to a typical conversation) in Balanced mode, you can clean any time day or night without disruption. S6 is also easy to maintain, and the integrated cable tidy in its dock keeps things elegantly wire-free.