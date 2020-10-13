roborock

S5 Robotic Vacuum And Mop Cleaner

Best Navigational Abilities robot vacuum by TechGearLab. Best-in-class technology of smart navigation maps your house, plans route and schedules. It can cross over things lower than 2cm, clean without omission and self-recharge, but avoid falling down the stairs, hitting or scratching your furniture, or being stuck by obstacles. Synchronous sweeping and mopping: Sweeping system is designed to increase the wind utilization and draw all the dust into the dust bin with nothing left. Mopping system prevents the hemming, leaving no water streak and water stain at rest. Work once, thorough clean. Smart APP control: use the Mi Home App for scheduling, map saving, setting no-go zoned& barrier tape, zoned cleaning, spot cleaning, direction control, real-time monitor and customization. Compatible with Android, IOS, support Alexa voice control. 12-month warranty provided. 2000Pa strong suction and multi-mode system: Carpet, Quiet, Mopping, Balanced, Turbo & Max mode, switching among different modes flexibly to meet request of different floor types. Enjoy your cleaning time. Ultra-high 5200mAh battery capacity: 150 minutes of constant working, ideal for big house and multi-room, low-pile carpet, hard floor, wood floor and all types of floor. Suggest NOT to use on dark or long-pile carpet. Note: Authentic products in new condition from ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD enjoy 1-year warranty, Any questions, 16 hours customer service from 20:00-12:00 Eastern Time at 1-855-960-4321.