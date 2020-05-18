OVO

S4 Lay-on Dual Tickler Vibe In Aqua

$109.99 $22.00

Buy Now Review It

At PinkCherry

Borrowing the best bits from the most beloved vibe in existence, OVO's S4 Lay On Dual Tickler blends a curvy, strategically flattened shape with a pair of soft flickering bunny ears. Designed for perfect sweet spot stimulation in just about any position, the Lay-On offers up tons of seriously pleasurable options. Shaped for full contact stimulation, this little vibe's silky shape conforms naturally to the curves of the body- or bodies, when used as a couple. Lightweight and easily maneuvered, Lay-On targets the clitoris and otherwise during oral sex and is just the thing for spectacular alone time. Pro tip: try placing the silky ears on either side of the clitoris or nipples for simulation from two sides - they're extra flexible. Seven modes of throbbing vibration are activated and controlled easily using simple buttons at the S4's base. Charging up at any free USB port using the included charger, your Lay-On will be ready and waiting whenever the mood should strike. Body safe and hypoallergenic, the silicone S4 Lay-On is perfect for pleasure seekers with sensitive skin. This vibe also happens to be a breeze to clean maintain. Wash well before and after playtime using warm soapy water or a good toy care fluid/foam. The S4 is compatible with any favorite water-based lubricant, but please avoid contact with silicone lubes and other silicone toys. Waterproof.