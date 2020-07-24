sloggi

S By Sloggi Silhouette

The Silhouette Premium Invisible Bodywear by S by sloggi excites with this flattering unpadded bra made from HyperMicro fabric for ultimate softness. Experience the incredible feeling of a second skin. Unpadded, wired bra with deep v-neckline for great shape Wide lace insert with elastic tape at the cups Contemporary spaghetti straps with decorative onset Seamless processing for perfect invisibility under tight clothes Made from ultra soft HyperMicro fabric with discreet sheen Highly resistant to pilling Excellent moisture management and quick drying Adjustable straps Hook-and-eye closure, three times adjustable Find your perfect fit and discover all the great pieces the collection has to offer. The model is wearing the bra in size 34B