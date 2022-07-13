Ryz 365 2 Sneaker

$85.00 $67.99

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Size Info True to size. Details & Care Geometric cutouts shoot clear through the jacked-up sole of a sneaker that pairs performance cushioning with traffic-stopping irreverence. Layers of mesh, leather and suede keep the upper looking sporty, while the flared base gives it a chunky, '90s-throwback foundation. 1 1/2" heel; 1" platform (size 8.5) Cushioning: absorbs impact and distributes weight for consistent, buoyant comfort under each step Lace-up style Synthetic and leather upper/synthetic and textile lining/rubber and synthetic sole Imported Women's Shoes Item #6083509 Free Shipping & Returns See more