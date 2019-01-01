Chloé

Rylee Leather And Shearling Boots

$1415.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

Chloé takes hiking boots into high-fashion territory, rendering the Rylee boots with utilitarian details such as hook-lacing, rubber panels and shearling lining. Set on a stacked heel, this Italian-made style features the brand's logo stamped on to its side. Channel the Chloé aesthetic by styling with fluid silhouettes. upper: calf leather lining: leather trim: shearling sole: leather insole, rubber sole almond toe lace-up Made in Italy Designer colour name: Black