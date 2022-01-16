Nutribullet

Rx Cooking Blender

Meet the nutribullet Rx: our most powerful nutrition extractor ever. With 1700 watts of power, large-capacity attachments, a heating function for soup and hot liquids, and hands-free operation, the nutribullet Rx is a true superfood superhero and nature’s prescription for healthier living. It may be small, but this mighty hot and cold blender opens up a whole new world of opportunity in your kitchen. While we already know that nothing makes a smoothie quite like a nutribullet, this model doubles as a heating blender. Think of this as your blender for cooking – it’s your soup and smoothie maker. In addition to smoothies, soup is another easy way to “eat” your veggies. And the best part is that you don’t need to slave away all day in the kitchen to make a nourishing made-from-scratch bowl. Our cooking blender, the nutribullet Rx, is a blender that cooks soup literally in minutes. Who knew you needed a blender that makes soup? Now, you know.