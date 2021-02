Fun Wares

Product Sku: 60396975; Color Code: 095 Channel the attention to detail of the beloved RBG with this 1000-piece puzzle depicting the iconic Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Content + Care - Paper board - Wipe clean - Imported Size - 1000 pieces - Dimensions: 27”l x 19”w - Boxed dimensions: 7.87”l x 7.87”w x 2.36”h - Weight: 1 lb