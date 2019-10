Modern Notebooks

Rustic Wedding Guest Book

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

FLAT-LAY softcover book so it’s easy for guests to prop open and write well wishes RUSTIC brown 130 blank pages (65 acid-free sheets) 80lb text stock, will not bleed INCLUDES a 4” x 6” photo guest book sign for framing EMBOSSED in Los Angeles on a vintage Letterpress machine built in 1914 IDEAL rustic wedding guest book, Polaroid guest book, Instax guest book, photobooth guest book, bridal shower guest book, baby shower guest book or birthday guest book