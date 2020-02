Topshop

Rust Ruched Bias Satin Slip Dress

£35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

Whether you have a date night or evening party, this midi ruch bias slip dress will create a romantic undeniable elegance. Designed in an autumn winter-ready rust satin fabrication, this ensemble is a true beauty to add to your wardrobe, especially with strappy heels. 92% Polyester, 8% Elastane. Machine wash.Model's height is 5'9 and she wears a size 8.