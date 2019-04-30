Yours Clothing

Rust Orange Palm Print Drape Pocket Dress

£26.00

Features:Palm printMock horn buttonsV-necklineSleevelessStretch jersey fabricTwo pocketsDraping swing styleLength from (approx) 103cm/40.5"96% viscose, 4% elastaneMachine washable Fit & Fashion Notes: Your staple drape pocket dress takes on a tropical vibe. In a sleeveless style, it is made from a stretch jersey fabric and finishes in a bold palm leaf print with trend-led horn button details. Perfect for the coming season, team with your best sandals and raffia accessories for new season chic. Why We Love It: An easy throw-on style for warmer days.