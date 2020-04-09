Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
OPI
Russian Navy
$12.50
Buy Now
Review It
At OPI
Infinite Shine is a 3-step system which provides up to 11 days of wear and gel-like shine. As revolutionary as the navy that changed the course of history. Perfect coverage, every time. Made in the USA.
More from OPI
OPI
Infinite Shine Nail Polish In V-i-pink Passes
£14.50
from
LookFantastic
BUY
OPI
Neo-pearl Nail Lacquer Collection
$10.50
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
OPI
Nail Lacquer Bubble Bath
£13.50
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
OPI
Infinite Shine Nail Polish In You’ve Got That Glas-glow
£14.50
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted