Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Birch Lane
Russ Wood Bench
$299.00
$178.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Birch Lane
More from Birch Lane
Birch Lane
Beringer Bamboo Bath Caddy
$38.00
from
Birch Lane
BUY
Birch Lane
Eggleston Granite Cutting Board
$44.99
$24.90
from
Wayfair
BUY
Birch Lane
Traditional Round Wicker Basket Set
$107.99
$65.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Birch Lane
Lundgren Wood Storage Bench
$636.00
$230.00
from
Birch Lane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted