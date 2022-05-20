Wilson

Rush Pro 3.5 Women’s Tennis Shoe

$135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wilson

Description The Rush Pro 3.5 maintains its reputation for supreme explosiveness and stability, but now in a more athletic, tapered design. Load up for powerful, aggressive movements towards the net with ease thanks to its 4D Support Chassis, an arch construction in the anti-twist outsole that generates plenty of lift and torsional control. A minimally layered upper adds extra breathability, making this an ideal shoe that blends power and comfort for players who play aggressively and like to attack the net. Model Number WRS00503 See All SKUs Features 4D Support Chassis Technology Asymmetrical heel-to-toe chassis delivers enhanced stability and limits supination for more controlled pivot movements while setting up for powerful strokes. Sensifeel 2.0 Minimally layered upper with an engineered mesh provides enhanced breathability, feel, comfort, and a homogeneous fit. Women's Specific Support Asymmetrical and elongated medial side TPU heel counter designed specifically for women provides higher levels of stability, arch support and control. Reduced rubber thickness on outsole facilitates propulsion. Lower EVA density improves comfort and agility. Endofit Full inner sock construction administers enhanced comfort, stability and an intuitive fit. Medial Rubber Drag Pad Rubber overlay in the medial area supplies additional durability and protection when dragging the foot. OrthoLite EVA Molded High-density OrthoLite foam offers maximum cushioning and impressive longevity. DF2 Heel-toe drop (9 mm) provides best compromise between comfort and performance. Duralast High-density, consummately durable rubber compound provides abrasion resistance and maximum traction on all surfaces. R-DST+ Midsole foam offers the best combination of cushioning and rebound for dynamic performance. 4D Support Chassis limits supination and torsion to help control pivot movements while loading up for powerful strokes, creating superior stability Sensifeel 2.0 features a minimally layered upper with an engineered mesh for enhanced breathability, feel and comfort Women's Specific Support includes asymmetrical and elongated medial side TPU heel counter specifically for women to provide higher levels of stability, arch support and control Endofit provides enhanced comfort, stability and an intuitive fit through a full inner sock construction DF2 provides cushioned court feel, yielding compromise between comfort and quick performance (DF2 = HT Drop 9 mm) Rubber Medial Drag Pad supplies added durability and protection when dragging the foot R-DST+ offers the best combination of cushioning and rebound for more dynamic performance Duralast consists of a high-density, consummately durable rubber compound that provides abrasion resistance and maximum traction on all surfaces Designed for best performance on all court surfaces