Running Girl

Criss-cross Back Padded Sports Bra Medium Support

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

Elastic closure WHY WE MADE THIS:Need a sports bra that does it all? Look no further! This sweat-wicking cross-strap bra gives you the coverage and support you need for yoga, run, and the gym—without restricting your movement or breath. fabric has added lycra that allows the bra to stretch with you and retain its shape over time. Slip in optional, removable cups for full coverage—if you want it. This bra is intended to provide medium support for great shape retention, long-lasting comfort. UNIQUE DESIGN:Criss Criss-cross back detailing gives the V-neck Bra its signature style. But it doesn't just look good, it's hard working. Heat transfer tech, a lined shelf bra, and the sports bra for women wrapped in durably soft performance stretch fabric keep you comfy and supported.The cotton-like meterial, soft and comfortable to wear.Crisscross back straps let you twist with ease, Sexy Crossback design offers a extra back support, fashionable and stylish, Stretch Fit Sports Yoga Gym Bra. WHAT CAN WE OFFER YOU : Moisture-wicking Technology Metial Which Mean that You Can Enjoy Keeping Your Body Cool & Dry. Super Soft Elastic Band for Comfort & Movement Which Will Allow You Can Enjoy Sinking into Your Practice without Sacrificing Comfort. Built for Mid-Impact Support so You Will Get Staying Fit & Focused .We Wear-tested by Our In-house Team for the Perfect Fit , Goodbye Old Bra !! VERSATILE SPORTS BRA: Perfect bra for yoga,exercise,fitness,any type of workout,or everyday use. RUNNING GIRL Yoga bra combine fashion, function and performance. This stylish sport bra is great for wearing under workout shirts as well as non-workout wear, such as tank tops and light clothing. 100% SATISFACTION SERVICE: You decide what's best for you. We stand behind the quality of our bras and offer 30-Days NO RISK customer service. If you are not satisfied for any reason, feel free to email us for assistance.