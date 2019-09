Run Commuter Backpack

£59.95

Buy Now Review It

At Nike

Nike Run Commuter Backpack - Multiple zip-compartments for organised storage, plus side pockets for small-item storage. Featuring an adjustable sternum strap for a customised fit. Reflective details help you stand out. Dimensions (Approx): 48.5cm (H) x 30.5cm (W) x 18cm (D). Materials: - Body: 95% polyester & 5% nylon. - Lining: 100% polyester.