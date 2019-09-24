Search
A short made from stretchy, hydrophobic nylon, meaning it won't get water-logged or weighed down. Unlike other running shorts, these are stretchy, meaning they allow for more range of motion and won't stick to your legs when you're wet, he says.
We Tried The Tracksmith Run Cannonball Run Shorts
by Cory Stieg

You might want to just wear a bathing suit.

Cory StiegFull-time editor
They're $88, which is pretty expensive for a pair of shorts. If running and swimming is part of your regular routine, then you might be able to justify it. But for those looking for a solid pair of running shorts, you should consider Tracksmith's Van Cordlandt Shorts, which are cheaper (and happen to be Rebecca's personal favorite). Or at the very least, consider some workout underwear that you can count on drying fast.