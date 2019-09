Lush

Give your booty a boost. This blissful bottom rub keeps your tushie nice and taut with stimulating, caffeine-rich guarana, soothing aloe vera and softening avocado butter. Need to slip into skintight gear for running or cycling? This gorgeous floral lotion makes things more comfortable and helps with friction and chafing (and smells damn good, too). Slap it on!