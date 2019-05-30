Free People's denim jacket is an instant wardrobe classic you'll turn to over and over again, styled with seamed sleeves and a light blue wash. Front button closures. Unlined. Hits at hip. Two flap pockets at chest. two pockets at sides. Point collar. Seam detailing at sleeves. fitted. ABOUT THE BRAND:. If you love the laid-back charm of boho-chic apparel, you&rsquo.ll find a beautiful selection of juniors' clothing from Free People at Macy&rsquo.s that fits your style. From ultra-feminine dresses to cute, flirty tops, browse the collection of casual, hip designs.. All cotton. Machine washable. Imported. Web ID: 8156294.