Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Line & Dot
Rumi Mini Sweater Dress
£121.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
Need a few alternatives?
Faithfull the Brand
Penne Mini Dress
BUY
$169.00
Faithfull the Brand
H&M
Bouclé Dress
BUY
£44.99
H&M
Theory
Crepe Mini Dress
BUY
$474.00
Net-A-Porter
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Mini Dress
BUY
$140.00
Anthropologie
More from Line & Dot
Line & Dot
Rumi Mini Sweater Dress
BUY
$120.00
Revolve
Line & Dot
Calypso Strapless Top
BUY
$142.35
Revolve
Line & Dot
Pixie Eyelet Skirt
BUY
$106.00
Revolve
Line & Dot
Mara Fringe Scarf Top
BUY
$85.00
Revolve
More from Dresses
Reformation
Petites Nelle Knit Dress
BUY
$178.00
Reformation
Faithfull the Brand
Penne Mini Dress
BUY
$169.00
Faithfull the Brand
Never Fully Dressed
Petite Havana Short Sleeve May Dress
BUY
$155.00
Never Fully Dressed
ASOS DESIGN
Petite Knitted Fit & Flare Mini Dress
BUY
$37.00
$42.99
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted