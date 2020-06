Nakimuli

Rumble Halter Swimsuit

$120.00 $72.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nakimuli

DETAILS: Halter silhouette High cut Color: Multi Fabric: Poly/spandex Care: Wash in cold water, line dry MODEL STATS: China and Tracey are wearing a S. Denise and Jessica are wearing a 1X. MEASUREMENTS (approximate) for size 1X: Bust: Free Waist: 31"