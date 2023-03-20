Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Intentionally Blank
Rule Breaker Flatform Sandals
$210.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Need a few alternatives?
Jimmy Choo
Drive Denim Wedge Espadrille Sandals
BUY
$650.00
Neiman Marcus
Bzees
Resort Sandals
BUY
$75.00
$85.00
Zappos
Dr. Scholl’s
Barton Band Wedge Sandals
BUY
$90.00
Zappos
Crocs
Brooklyn Low Wedge
BUY
$54.99
Crocs
More from Intentionally Blank
Intentionally Blank
Pam Boot
BUY
$279.00
Lisa Says Gah
Intentionally Blank
Hk-2 Croc Loafer
BUY
$188.00
Urban Outfitters
Intentionally Blank
Veronica Khaki
BUY
$199.00
The Lobby
Intentionally Blank
No Issue Mule
BUY
$129.00
$224.00
Verishop
More from Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals
BUY
$145.00
Birkenstock
Vince
Rava Sandal
BUY
$250.00
Nordstrom
L.L. Bean
Women's Go-anywhere Strap Sandals
BUY
$89.00
L.L. Bean
Jimmy Choo
Drive Denim Wedge Espadrille Sandals
BUY
$650.00
Neiman Marcus
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted