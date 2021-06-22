LaCie

Rugged Mini 4tb External Hard Drive

Travel with a massive capacity of up to 4TB in an ultra compact portable external hard drive LaCie Rugged Mini For those who have a need for speed, seamlessly connect to USB 3.0 computers and transfer content fast with speeds of up to 130MB/s Trek confidently with an external hard drive that offers all terrain durability of drop, crush, and water resistance Take advantage of a complimentary 1 month membership to the Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps Plan for access to awesome photo and video editing apps Enjoy long term peace of mind with the included 2 year limited warranty Travel with capacity of 4TB in an ultra compact portable hard drive—LaCie Rugged Mini. Seamlessly connect to USB 3.0 computers, transfer content fast with speeds of up to 130MB/s, and trek confidently with all terrain durability of drop, crush, and rain resistance. This drive even includes a complimentary one month membership to the Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps Plan for access to awesome photo and video editing apps, as well as a two year limited warranty for long term peace of mind. Troubleshoot: (1) file transfers are too slow - * check if the other USB devices connected to the same port or hub * Is the drive connected to a USB 2.0 port on your computer or hub * Is your computer's internal hard drive limiting transfer speeds (2) receiving file transfer error messages - * When copying files or folders from a computer to a FAT 32 volume, certain characters cannot be copied.These characters include, but are not limited to:? < > / : * The drive will remount to the desktop. LaCie drives conserve power by spinning down when you set your computer to sleep mode, and when the computer is awoken from sleep, it may not give the drive enough time to spin-up from its sleep mode (3) The drive icon doesn't appear on my desktop - * check if both ends of the USB cables are firmly attached * check if the drive receiving sufficient power. Other troubleshoot solutions are available on the user manual Pg - 19-22.