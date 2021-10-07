Jysk

Rug Marigras 140×200 Natural

£49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Jysk

Material 88% cotton/12% jute Usage Indoor Wash No Instruction Can be spot cleaned with water Bleaching Do not bleach Tumble-dry Do not tumble dry Ironing Do not iron Dry clean Professional dry cleaning in tetrachloroethene and all solvents listed for the symbol F - mild process Size Width: 140 cm, Length: 200 cm Total weight front + back 125 g/m². Method of colouring Dyed Colour Natural Design Patterned Shape Rectangular Environmental and health certification STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®