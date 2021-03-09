Ruggie

Rug Carpet Alarm Clock

START EVERY DAY LIKE A CHAMP --- While others struggle out of bed... You’ll be up and starting your day like a champ! Ruggie needs to sense your pressure to stop its alarm! And overtime, this new morning routine will become a new and effortless habit. BEAT THE SNOOZE --- Ruggie is LOUD needs to sense your pressure for 3 seconds to stop the alarm. If 3 seconds isn’t enough, you can prolong it up to 30 seconds! WAKE UP MOTIVATED --- Wake up to personalized motivational MP3’s that reward you for getting out of bed! Simply connect Ruggie via USB and upload using our free software! INCREDIBLE COMFORT --- The incredibly soft and fluffy fabric on Ruggie is wrapped around slow-rebounding memory foam. It’ll be the most comfortable thing you’ll lay your feet on in the morning, forget the cold hardwood floors! EFFECTIVE & MINIMALISTIC --- Ruggie’s modern design is highly effective, and will look great in any room despite its function. Placed on the floor, you can clear room space from your other clocks!