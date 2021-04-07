Bleu Rod Beattie

Rufflicious Bralette Bikini Top D-cups

$89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bare Necessities

Features Look vacation-ready in this flattering bikini top Underwire, seamed cups with removable foam inserts Cute ruffle trim along plunging V-neckline Side boning for extra support and structure Back adjustable stretch straps convert to criss-cross Slide hook back closure has 3 adjustment options Sleek, stretch microfiber Style #RBRF21352D Content Body: 87% Nylon, 14& Spandex. Lining: 93% Polyester, 7% Spandex. Care Hand wash, line dry. Country of Origin: Imported