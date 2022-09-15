Mango

Ruffles Flowy Dress

$99.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Committed Collection. Flowy fabric. Sheer fabric. Long design. Evasé design. V-neck. Long sleeve with ruffle. Decorative frill detail. Elastic pleated on the waist. Bands details on the sleeves. Without inner lining. Lace fastening. Party and events collection. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Women Dresses and jumpsuits Long Material and washing instructions Composition: 100% polyester. Piping: 100% polyester