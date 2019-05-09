Search
Products fromShopClothingSkirts
Zara

Ruffled Tie Dye Skirt

$69.90
At Zara
Long skirt with interior elastic waist. Ruffled asymmetric hem. MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Featured in 1 story
Tie-Dye's 2019 Revamp Will Surprise You
by Eliza Huber