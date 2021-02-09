Anthropologie

Ruffled Sweatshirt Dress

£78.00 £62.40

Style No. 4130732490001 ; Color Code: 004 You comfiest sweatshirt's been promoted to socialising attire thanks to this iteration. Spun with a hefty dose of cotton, it may boast the same silhouette as your favourite lounging layer, but this one's trimmed with a flouncing, ruffled hem that's perfectly paired with high-top trainers for brunch or evening drinks. Cotton, polyester Pullover styling Crewneck Long sleeves Ruffled hem Mini silhouette Machine wash Imported Dimensions Falls 90cm from shoulder; hem hits above knee Model Notes Model height 5'10 Model wears Small