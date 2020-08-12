United States
Ganni
Ruffled Smocked Checked Cotton-blend Seersucker Midi Dress
$285.00
At Net-A-Porter
GANNI's midi dress will be the hero piece of your closet this season and next - layer it over a slim-fitting turtleneck and add chunky combat boots once the weather cools. Made from cotton-blend seersucker, it's pattered with multicolored checks and has a smocked bodice and playful ruffles along the straps and hem. Wear it with: [Coperni Tote ], [BY FAR Slides ].